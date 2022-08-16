DB arrests 5 more over Shahjahanpur double murder

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested five individuals involved in the murder of Awami League (AL) leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in Dhaka's Shahjahanpur area on 24 March.

The arrestees are – Shamim Hossain alias Molla Shamim (the motorcyclist who was carrying the shooter), Taufiq Hasan alias Babu, Sumon Hossain, Ehtesham Uddin Chowdhury Apu, and Shariful Islam Hridoy.

Confirming the matter to the press on Tuesday, DMP DB chief Additional Police Commissioner Mohammad Harun-Ur-Rashid said, "We are investigating this case with utmost sincerity.

"An unregistered motorcycle, and two guns – all used in the incident –- were seized from the possession of the arrestees. They have confessed to their involvement in the crime."

With the latest development, the total number of suspects arrested in connection with the murders has reached 27.

Earlier on 31 July, DB arrested two persons including the mastermind behind the murder of AL leader Tipu and college student Prity.

Sohel Shahriar alias Shotgun Sohel, the reported mastermind in the killing, and Maruf Reza, arms supplier in the killing, were arrested from Dhaka.

Also, law enforcers arrested – Zuber Alam Khan Robin, Arifur Rahman Sohail alias "Killer Sohail", Khairul and Mahbubur Rahman Titu – from different areas of Dhaka a day before.

On Sunday, a Dhaka court placed the four on a two-day remand each.

On the night of 24 March, AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu, who was on a microbus, and Samia Afrin Priti, a 22-year-old college student, who was returning home on a rickshaw, were killed in firing in front of Islami Bank Hospital at Shahjahanpur in the city.

Tipu was a former general secretary of the AL Motijheel committee and Priti was a student of Begum Badrunnesa Government College. Tipu's driver was also injured in the firing.

They were all stuck in a traffic jam in the area when a biker wearing a helmet and a mask appeared from nowhere and fired at them.

The following day, a case was filed against unidentified people over the double murder.

On 27 March, police arrested Akash, 34, the prime accused in the double murder case, from Bogura district.

On 31 March, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) detectives arrested Arfanullah while conducting a drive in the city's Kamalapur area.

On 9 June, Sumon Shikdar Musa, the mastermind of Tipu murder, was brought back home from Oman.

According to the DB police, Musa went to Dubai on 12 March after hiring one Shamim Molla to kill AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu. Later, he fled to Oman.

Following interrogation, police came to know that Musa was the mastermind of the murder and Arfan, Shamim and Manik were involved in the killing.

Shamim, who directly took part in the murder, fled to Bhutan after the murder.

Shamim, who directly took part in the murder, fled to Bhutan after the murder.