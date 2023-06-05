DB files charge sheet against 33 in Tipu-Prity murder case

AL Leader Jahidul Islam Tipu, 40, and college student Samia Afran Jamal Prity, 22, were murdered amid a busy traffic in the capital in 2022. Photo: Collected

Detective Branch (DB) of police on Monday filed charge sheet in a case lodged over the sensational murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in capital's Shahjahanpur area in 2022.

DB Inspector and investigation officer of the case Yasin Shikder filed the charge sheet against 33 accused including fugitive top terror Jisan and Freedom Manik.

The other accused in the case include Counsellor of ward-10 of Dhaka South City Corporation Maruf Ahmed Monsur, Dhaka South city unit Awami League Organising Secretary Ashraf Talukder, Khairul Islam, Juber Alam Khan Robin, Sohel Shahriar, Maruf Reza Sagar, Kamruzzaman Bablu, Kailla Palash, Aminul, Sohel, Sumon Shikder Musa, Soikat, Shikder Akash, Imran Hossain Jitu, Molla Shamim, Rakib, BD Babu, Omar Faruk, Killer Nasir, Rifat, Ishtiak Hossain Jitu, Mahbubur Rahman Titu, Hafiz, Masum, Rana Molla and Nasiruddin Manik.

Of the 33 accused, 24 have been arrested so far and are now behind bars.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel thana Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of 24 March 2022. He was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area as his vehicle got stuck in traffic.

Rickshaw passenger Samia Afran Prity was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.

Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed a murder case with Shahjahanpur police station.