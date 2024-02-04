Police arrest 2 for threatening to kill PM Hasina

The Cyber Crime Investigation Department of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's (DMP) Counter Terrorism & Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit has arrested 2 people who sent an email from Saudi Arabia threatening to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The arrestees are Deen Islam and Kabir Hossain.

According to the police, an email was sent to the DMP, saying, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be shot at 4 am on April 27. Bangladesh police do not have the power to prevent this attack," on 17 April, 2023.

After the matter was brought to the notice of the CTTC, it was discussed with the higher authorities and the Cyber Crime Investigation Division was instructed to quickly identify the sender of the email and bring them to the book.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division was able to identify the sender of the email after an undercover investigation and technical analysis and confirmed the identity of the sender as Deen Islam Badal.

A review of the IP activity of the sender of the threat message revealed his location in Saudi Arabia.

In view of this, on 20th April 2023, CTTC filed a case at Ramna Model Police Station against the anonymous accomplices who threatened to kill the prime minister.

On the same date, the CTTC took action through NCB-Interpol at Police Headquarters and simultaneously used diplomatic channels to repatriate the accused and their accomplices from Saudi Arabia to Bangladesh.

After a long process and investigation by the Saudi authorities, on 29 January this year, the Saudi Arabian government arrested Deen Islam, who had threatened to kill Prime Minister Hasina, along with his accomplice Kabir Hossain and sent them to Bangladesh.

They were arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal Airport after reaching Bangladesh.

During the arrest, a mobile phone with the recovery mobile number of the email address that was used to send the threat email was seized from Deen Islam.