Husband sets wife on fire in Rajshahi 

A woman was reportedly set on fire by her husband in Rajshahi.

The incident occurred in the district's Bulan Pur Ghoshpara area during the early hours of Thursday.

Fatema Khatun, a teacher at Mahishabathan Government Primary School, sustained severe burn injuries on her face and chest.

She is currently undergoing treatment at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH).

According to the members of the victim's family, Sadiqul Islam, the husband, poured kerosene on Fatema and set her on fire at around 1am on Thursday.

He then immediately fled the scene.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Nurjahan Khatun, younger sister of the victim, said, "Sadiqul used to torture Fatema on a regular basis. They have been married for 20 years.

"However, Fatema couldn't leave her husband due to her two kids."

"When informed, we rushed to the spot and took Fatema to the hospital. Both of my sister's hands, her face as well her chest were critically burnt in the fire," she added.

A case will be filed soon in this regard, the sister said.

