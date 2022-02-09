DB busts fake Indian currency racket, 4 held

Crime

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 03:36 pm

Related News

DB busts fake Indian currency racket, 4 held

A total of 15 lakh counterfeit rupees seized

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 03:36 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has nabbed four members of a fake Indian currency racket from the capitals Demra and Hazaribagh area.

At the time, DB seized a total of 15 lakh counterfeit Indian currency notes and a mobile phone.

The arrestees were Amanullah Bhuiya, 52, Kajol Rekha, 37, Yasin Arafat Keramot, 33, and Nomanur Rahman Khan, 31.

Last year in November, a case on smuggling 7.35 crore fake Indian rupees was handed over to the DMP detective branch (Gulshan) for further investigation.

After analyzing the information obtained from the investigation of the case, a number of DB teams conducted multiple drives in the capital on Monday and Tuesday to bust the racket.

The special operation was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahbubul Haque Sajib and Assistant Police Commissioner Md Khalilur Rahman, under the supervision of DB Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Mashiur Rahman.

During the initial interrogation, the detainees revealed that they have been smuggling fake currency notes produced in Pakistan, especially RS500 or RS1,000, while transporting goods or courier services via air and naval routes in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj.

Two families are actively operating the fake currency racket for quite some time now, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media wing.

Reportedly, the dealers used to transport the high-quality fake currency notes produced in Pakistan through cargo containers of marbles or construction materials to Chattogram port from Karachi via Sri Lanka.

A case has been filed with Hazaribagh police station in this regard.

Top News

Fake rupees / India / Counterfeit currency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Seychelles has beautiful resorts and lodges, which offer panoramic views of a blue seas and sparkling white sand. Photo: Collected

Seychelles: From the perspective of a non-honeymooner

7h | Explorer
Consumers may find the digital rupee to be a safer alternative to bank deposits. Photo: Bloomberg

The digital rupee needs more thought, less haste

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘In no other country are hospitals and diagnostic centres separate entities’

6h | Panorama
Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

Sheraspace: Making interior design a non-luxury

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Successful racer Mr. Bean

Successful racer Mr. Bean

2h | Videos
RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

RU students protest Himel’s killing through artworks

2h | Videos
Chicken captured in Pentagon

Chicken captured in Pentagon

1d | Videos
World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

World’s largest Igloo Café opens in Kashmir

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

5
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

6
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'