DB busts fake Indian currency racket, 4 held

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has nabbed four members of a fake Indian currency racket from the capitals Demra and Hazaribagh area.

At the time, DB seized a total of 15 lakh counterfeit Indian currency notes and a mobile phone.

The arrestees were Amanullah Bhuiya, 52, Kajol Rekha, 37, Yasin Arafat Keramot, 33, and Nomanur Rahman Khan, 31.

Last year in November, a case on smuggling 7.35 crore fake Indian rupees was handed over to the DMP detective branch (Gulshan) for further investigation.

After analyzing the information obtained from the investigation of the case, a number of DB teams conducted multiple drives in the capital on Monday and Tuesday to bust the racket.

The special operation was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahbubul Haque Sajib and Assistant Police Commissioner Md Khalilur Rahman, under the supervision of DB Gulshan Division Deputy Commissioner Mashiur Rahman.

During the initial interrogation, the detainees revealed that they have been smuggling fake currency notes produced in Pakistan, especially RS500 or RS1,000, while transporting goods or courier services via air and naval routes in Rajshahi and Chapainawabganj.

Two families are actively operating the fake currency racket for quite some time now, according to Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Media wing.

Reportedly, the dealers used to transport the high-quality fake currency notes produced in Pakistan through cargo containers of marbles or construction materials to Chattogram port from Karachi via Sri Lanka.

A case has been filed with Hazaribagh police station in this regard.