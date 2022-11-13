DB busts credit card scam gang 

A team of Detective Branch (DB) Cyber (North) has arrested four people of a gang, including the mastermind, after investigating recent complaints of credit card scams in several areas of Dhaka.

The arrestees are Md Rezaul Matubbar, chairman of Kala Mridha union of Bhanga in Faridpur, Naeem Hossain, Didar Munshi and Md Zahidul Khan.

They were arrested from different places in Dhaka, Faridpur and Narayanganj on Friday.

There are five cases and several general diaries filed against them in different police stations of the capital. Police are working to determine who else is involved in the gang, said the DB official.

According to the DB Cyber, the gang would impersonate head office officials of various companies and call their showrooms to know the details of the customers who had transacted on a debit or credit card.

Showroom officials used to provide the information to the gang via WhatsApp, DB Cyber and Special Crime Additional Deputy Commissioner Fazlur Rahman told TBS on Sunday.

After receiving the information, they would call customers impersonating bank officials asking them to change the PIN code while taking the current PIN, expiry date and CVC or CVV number of the card from victims, he added

The gang then would go to the "Add Money" option of the Mobile Financial Services (MFS) and input customers' card details. Later, when an OTP was sent to the customer's number, the customer would be asked to provide it. The gang would then transfer the card money to the MFS number.

Later, they used to cash out from various agent points in several phases.

They are also involved in MFS fraud

Members of the gang had been extorting money from MFS customers for a long time using novel techniques.

They took information about MFS agents and customers from sales representatives of MFS companies.

Later, they would call those agents and customers and collect information in the name of launching apps on their mobile phones.

They used the iTelHybrid Mobile Dialer App and put the numbers of sales representatives to call MFS agents. During the conversation, they would call from the bKash hotline number +16247 using the same app, collect the required information and steal the money.