Dangerous drugs 'DOB' recovered for first time in Bangladesh

The Department of Narcotics Control Department of Dhaka Metro- (North Office) has recovered 100 blotters of dangerous "A" class Dimethoxybromoamphetamine (DOB) drugs, for the first time in Bangladesh.

This is the first shipment of this drug in Bangladesh, said a message of the department on Tuesday.

The drug shipment was brought from Poland using cryptocurrency on the dark web.

The details will be revealed in a press conference around 3pm.