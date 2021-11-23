Dangerous drugs 'DOB' recovered for first time in Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2021, 03:24 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Department of Narcotics Control Department of Dhaka Metro- (North Office) has recovered 100 blotters of dangerous "A" class Dimethoxybromoamphetamine (DOB) drugs, for the first time in Bangladesh.

This is the first shipment of this drug in Bangladesh, said a message of the department on Tuesday.

The drug shipment was brought from Poland using cryptocurrency on the dark web.

The details will be revealed in a press conference around 3pm.

