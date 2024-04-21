Cheap, independently produced 'Junk Gun' ransomware infiltrates dark web: Sophos

World+Biz

Press Release
21 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:50 pm

Related News

Cheap, independently produced 'Junk Gun' ransomware infiltrates dark web: Sophos

New Junk Gun ransomware disrupts ransomware-as-a-service racket

Press Release
21 April, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 08:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Sophos, a global leader of innovative security solutions that defeat cyberattacks, recently released a new report titled, "'Junk Gun' Ransomware: Peashooters Can Still Pack a Punch," which offers new insights into an emergent threat in the ransomware landscape.

Since June 2023, Sophos X-Ops has discovered 19 'junk gun' ransomware variants—cheap, independently produced and crudely constructed ransomware variants—on the dark web, reads a press release.

The developers of these junk gun variants are attempting to disrupt the traditional affiliate-based ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) model that has dominated the ransomware racket for nearly a decade.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Instead of selling or buying ransomware to or as an affiliate, attackers are creating and selling unsophisticated ransomware variants for a one-time cost—which other attackers sometimes see as an opportunity to target small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and even individuals.

As noted in the Sophos report, the median price for these junk-gun ransomware variants on the dark web was $375, significantly cheaper than some kits for RaaS affiliates, which can cost more than $1,000. The report indicates that cyber attackers have deployed four of these variants in attacks. While the capabilities of junk-gun ransomware vary widely, their biggest selling points are that the ransomware requires little or no supporting infrastructure to operate, and the users aren't obligated to share their profits with the creators.

Junk gun ransomware discussions are taking place primarily on English-speaking dark web forums aimed at lower-tier criminals, rather than well-established Russian-speaking forums frequented by prominent attacker groups. These new variants offer an attractive way for newer cybercriminals to get started in the ransomware world, and, alongside the advertisements for these cheap ransomware variants, are numerous posts requesting advice and tutorials on how to get started.

To learn more about junk gun ransomware and the latest change in the ransomware ecosystem, read "Junk Gun Ransomware: Peashooters Can Still Pack a Punch" on Sophos.com.

Tech / Top News

Sophos / Dark Web / Junk Gun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hasib pours liquid nitrogen on wafers and other crispy treats at Suhrawardy Uddyan. Photo: Nayem Ali

Puff, puff pass: Eating fire and ice in Suhrawardy Udyan

5h | Features
From a styling point of view, the Insight attains the shape of the 10th-generation Honda Civic, minus the angular drama from it. Photo: Arfin Kazi

2019 Honda Insight: The most innovative compact sedan under Tk40 Lakh

10h | Wheels
From observing scores of successful taan samiti, one thing becomes clear: it is the transparent and flexible mechanism in place based on trust among participants (be it hotel employees, small-time traders, etc) which makes it work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How community-based 'money clubs' empower the common man

13h | Panorama
Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

How much capable is Israel of attacking Iran?

1h | Videos
How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

How can you protect yourself against heat stroke

2h | Videos
Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

Is Dhoni the best finisher in IPL history?

3h | Videos
Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

Seven banks achieve record profits in 2023

5h | Videos