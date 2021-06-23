College student killed in Jhalakathi post polls violence

TBS Report
23 June, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2021, 04:04 pm

He was the honours 3rd-year student of Bagerhat Government PC College

A college student was killed in post-election violence in Kathalia Upazila of Jhalakathi district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Arif Hossain, 22, son of Lal Mia, resident of Amua union in Kathalia Upazila. He was the honours 3rd-year student of Bagerhat Government PC College.

According to local sources, the supporters of newly elected UP member Mujibur Rahman hacked and injured Arif, who was a supporter of the defeated member candidate Farooq Hossain, during a victory procession brought out last night.

Later, Arif succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the Barisal Medical College Hospital.

Confirming the matter, Kathalia Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pulak Chandra Roy said, "The body was sent to Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy on Wednesday morning."

