Alleged contract killer of Jhalakathi Swechasebak League leader arrested after 6 months, murder weapon seized

Police arrested Mizanur Rahman after a raid on a house in Nalchity upazila’s Kushangal union on Thursday (20 June). Photo: Collected

Police have arrested a person who allegedly participated in the murder of Ziaul Ahsan Fuad, president of Siddhakathi union Swechasebak League of Jhalakathi's Nalchity upazila.

The arrested is Mizanur Rahman. Police arrested him after a raid on house in the upazila's Kushangal union on Thursday (20 June) night, said Murad Ali, officer-in-charge of Nalchity Police Station.

He said the police recovered the murder weapon from Mizanur's possession and Mizanur confessed to participating in the murder of Ziaul with another person under a contract.

"After the arrest of several suspects in the murder case, we got some clues in the interrogation. Those who were arrested earlier in the murder case said Mizanur Rahman, son of Ayub Ali of Kushangal union, directly participated in the killing," said the OC.

"We have got the details of another person who took part in the murder. Operation to arrest him is underway," he added.

"Ziaul Ahsan Fuad was returning home at night on 7 January 2024. In the field in front of his house, Mizanur murdered him by hitting a sharp weapon," the OC said, quoting Mizanur's confession.

He also said Mizanur's accomplice was injured during the murder and they sought treatment at a private hospital in Barishal before leaving the area.

During the confession, Mizanur also claimed that Upazila Parishad member Robin Hossain Rafiq contacted them to carry out the murder.

However, Robin, who was arrested on 12 March on suspicion and is currently on bail, claimed he had "a normal relation" with Ziaul.

"He [Ziaul] had conflicts with other people in the area. The police arrested us suspiciously. I am not involved in the murder. I was deliberately framed in this case," he said.

Faisal Kazi, the elder brother of the slain Swechasebak League leader Ziaul, filed a murder case against unknown individuals on the night of 8 January.

On 29 March, Jhalakathi's Siddhakati Union Parishad Chairman Kazi Jasmine Akhtar was arrested on suspicion.

Jasmine said she was released on bail on 26 May.

"Police arrested me as a suspect in the case. I am not involved in this murder in any way. I am a three-time elected chairman. It was written in my destiny to go to jail," she said.

Police previously arrested a person named Saiful Islam on 11 February after primary investigation of the murder case. Shahadat Hossain, the night guard of Chauddaburia Government Primary School, was also arrested.

Both of them are currently on bail.