Biswajit Das murder case: Fugitive convict held in Faridpur

Police on Tuesday night arrested a fugitive criminal who had been on the run since his conviction in the 2012 Biswajit Das murder case.

Imran Hossain Imran, who was sentenced to life in jail in the case in 2013, was nabbed from a house in Char Bishanpur village of Faridpur's Sadarpur upazila, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team conducted a raid in the area and arrested Imran around 10.30 pm, said Subrata Goldar, officer-in-charge of the Sadarpur police station.

Imran will be produced in the court on Wednesday, the OC said.

On December 9, 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some BCL activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.

On December 18, 2013, a tribunal sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others, including Imran, to life imprisonment in the Biswajit killing case.

On August 6, 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentences of Rafiqul Islam Shakil and Rajon Talukder and commuted the capital punishment of four other convicts — Mahfuzur Rahman Nahid, Emdadul Haque Emdad, GM Rasheduzzaman Shawon and Mir Nurul Alam Liman — to life term.