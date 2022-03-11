ASP Anisul's death: Murder charges filed against 15 people

Crime

UNB
11 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

ASP Anisul's death: Murder charges filed against 15 people

UNB
11 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Jamil added that Shipon was a smart officer of Bangladesh Police.  Photo: Collected
Jamil added that Shipon was a smart officer of Bangladesh Police.  Photo: Collected

Police have pressed charges of murder against 15 people, including National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) Registrar Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, over the death of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Anisul Karim at a hospital in the city in 2020.

Inspector Faruk Mollah of Adabor Police Station, investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet at Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate's court on Tuesday, confirmed Sub-Inspector Shariful Islam, general registration officer of Adabar Police Station, on Friday.

The other accused are- Director of Mind Aid Hospital Arif Mahmud, Pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, Officer Sakhawat Hossain, Sajjad Amin and Fatema Khatun, Coordinator of the hospital Redwan Sabbir, hospital staff Masud Khan, Jobaer Hossain, Tanif Mollah, Sajeeb Chowdhury, Asim Kumar Pal, Liton Ahmed and Saiful Islam.

Niaz Morshed, director of Mind Aid Hospital, was absolved of the charge by the court due to his death.

According to the charge sheet, ASP Anisul Karim was tortured in a medieval manner. Anisul was pushed off from the second floor of Mind Aid Hospital with his hands tied. The accused then confirmed his death by hitting him.

Anisul was the Assistant Commissioner in the Traffic Division of Barishal Metropolitan Police. He had been suffering from mental illness and was brought to Mind Aid for treatment on November 9 in 2020.

The accused forcefully took the victim to the observation room of the hospital and beat him repeatedly, CCTV footage showed.

The hospital staff informed Anisul's family that he had fainted. And when the police officer's relatives took him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he was declared dead.

Anisul's father filed a case at Adabor police station against 15 people a day he died.

Police arrested 13 people in connection with the ASP's death.

Bangladesh / Top News

Senior ASP Anisul's death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

7h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

8h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

4h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

6h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

7h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh