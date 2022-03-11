ASP Anisul's death: Murder charges filed against 15 people

Jamil added that Shipon was a smart officer of Bangladesh Police. Photo: Collected

Police have pressed charges of murder against 15 people, including National Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (NIMH) Registrar Dr Abdullah Al Mamun, over the death of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Anisul Karim at a hospital in the city in 2020.

Inspector Faruk Mollah of Adabor Police Station, investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet at Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate's court on Tuesday, confirmed Sub-Inspector Shariful Islam, general registration officer of Adabar Police Station, on Friday.

The other accused are- Director of Mind Aid Hospital Arif Mahmud, Pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, Officer Sakhawat Hossain, Sajjad Amin and Fatema Khatun, Coordinator of the hospital Redwan Sabbir, hospital staff Masud Khan, Jobaer Hossain, Tanif Mollah, Sajeeb Chowdhury, Asim Kumar Pal, Liton Ahmed and Saiful Islam.

Niaz Morshed, director of Mind Aid Hospital, was absolved of the charge by the court due to his death.

According to the charge sheet, ASP Anisul Karim was tortured in a medieval manner. Anisul was pushed off from the second floor of Mind Aid Hospital with his hands tied. The accused then confirmed his death by hitting him.

Anisul was the Assistant Commissioner in the Traffic Division of Barishal Metropolitan Police. He had been suffering from mental illness and was brought to Mind Aid for treatment on November 9 in 2020.

The accused forcefully took the victim to the observation room of the hospital and beat him repeatedly, CCTV footage showed.

The hospital staff informed Anisul's family that he had fainted. And when the police officer's relatives took him to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases, he was declared dead.

Anisul's father filed a case at Adabor police station against 15 people a day he died.

Police arrested 13 people in connection with the ASP's death.