Accused severs cop’s wrist to escape arrest 

In a desperate attempt to escape arrest, an accused severed the wrist of a policeman with a machete in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram on Sunday morning.

The severely injured police constable, Jony Khan, was rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) for treatment, said Satkania Circle Additional Superintendent of Police, Md Shibli Noman.

He said another policeman, Constable Shahadat Hossain, was also injured in the incident that took place around 10am at Lalarkhil village at Padua union under Lohagora Police Station. He is being treated at the Upazila Health Complex in Lohagara.

The CMCH sources said after primary treatment, Jony has been referred to the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Nitor) in Dhaka for better treatment.

The accused attacker, Kabir Ahmed, 35, son of late Ali Hossain of Lalarkhil, fled the area after the incident. Kabir is known in the area as a reckless and ruthless person, say locals.

Atiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Lohagara Police Station, said SI Bhakta Chandra Dutt, ASI Mojibur Rahman, Constable Jony, and Constable Shahadat, went to Kabir's home in Lalarkhil village to arrest him in connection with a land dispute case.

"Confronted, Kabir attacked the police team with a machete, hacking at Jony's hand and severing his wrist. Constable Shahadat was also injured in the attack," he added.

The OC said Kabir who escaped was accused in a case filed on 24 April after a clash between two groups of people in Lalarkhil village over a piece of land.