2 accused in case over Bangla College clash died years back

Unidentified people burn a motorcycle in front of the Government Bangla College in Mirpur-1 during BNP's countrywide march programme in July 18. Photo: TBS

Two persons, who were accused among many in a case filed over the clashes in the capital's Mirpur Bangla College area on 18 July, allegedly passed away years ago.

Abdul Jabbar Hawlader, former general secretary of Darus Salam Thana Sramik Dal – a labour wing of the BNP, was made the second main accused in a case filed by a Bangla College office assistant Mahidur Rahman.

But the daughter of the accused, BNP leaders and locals claimed that Jabbar had passed away around two years ago.

Mrittika, daughter of Abdul Jabbar, told The Business Standard, "My father had been suffering from stomach cancer since 2019. He died on 11 October 2021. But he was accused in a case filed on 18 July."

Another person, Md Shafiqul Islam Sumon, vice-president of Bangla College unit of the BNP's student wing Chatra Dal, was also accused in the same case.

"He died on 9 November 2022 after suffering from cancer for months," Shafiqul's brother Tariqul Islam told TBS.

"Suman distanced himself from politics after he had been diagnosed with blood cancer in 2018. However, he was made vice-president of Bangla College Chhatra Dal unit about a month before his death," Tariqul said.

"He died at his home in Mirzaganj of Patuakhali. But somehow, he was made an accused in a case in Dhaka," Tariqul Islam added.

When asked, Mahidur Rahman, the plaintiff of the case, told TBS, "The college administration told me to be the plaintiff. I do not know all the accused. So, how would I know who is dead or who is alive?"

Sheikh Aminul Bashar, the officer-in-charge of Darussalam police station, blamed the plaintiff for the error. "It was the plaintiff's fault; he made the accused list."

However, plaintiff Mahidur Rahman told TBS that the police made the list of accused persons.

"We have already informed the court that two accused persons in the case have passed away. So, the court will decide the next course of action," said the Darussalam Police Station OC.

More than 1,200 BNP men were sued in two cases over the 18 July clash between the BNP and Chhatra League activists of the Bangla College unit in Mirpur.

Mohidur Rahman filed one of the cases with Darussalam police station, accusing 109 named and 500 unnamed people on charges of illegally entering the college and carrying out vandalism.

Mahidur, in the case statement, accused BNP men including, the two dead persons, of arson attack, vandalism, and destroying government properties of Mirpur Bangla College.

According to BNP Publicity Secretary Shaheed Uddin Chowdhury Anee, more than 300 cases have been lodged over the last two months against BNP leaders and activists.