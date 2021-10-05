AB Bank DMD arrested in fraud case

Crime

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 11:38 am

Related News

AB Bank DMD arrested in fraud case

He was nabbed from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka on Tuesday morning

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 11:38 am
AB Bank DMD arrested in fraud case

Police have arrested AB Bank Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman in a fraud case.

He was nabbed from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Assistant Commissioner Newton Das (Gulshan zone) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday morning.

He said, "An arrest warrant was issued against the AB Bank official in a fraud case. Following which he was detained from his Gulshan home this morning." 

"Abdur Rahman will be produced before the court soon. We will make a remand plea for further interrogation and investigation," the police officer added.

Bangladesh / Top News / Banking

AB Bank / Corruption / fraud case

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment