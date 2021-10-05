AB Bank DMD arrested in fraud case

Police have arrested AB Bank Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Abdur Rahman in a fraud case.

He was nabbed from his Gulshan residence in Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Assistant Commissioner Newton Das (Gulshan zone) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Tuesday morning.

He said, "An arrest warrant was issued against the AB Bank official in a fraud case. Following which he was detained from his Gulshan home this morning."

"Abdur Rahman will be produced before the court soon. We will make a remand plea for further interrogation and investigation," the police officer added.