AB Bank signs MoU with Heritage Resort

22 October, 2024, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 11:31 pm

AB Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Heritage Resort, allowing AB Bank cardholders to enjoy special discounts on room rentals at the resort. Cardholders can receive discounts of up to 44% on weekends and up to 48% on weekdays. The signing ceremony took place at Heritage Resort, Nopara, Madhabdi, Narsingdi.

Present at the ceremony were Mr. Shafiqul Alam, Independent Director of AB Bank, and Mr. Md. Fazlur Rahman, Director of AB Bank. The agreement was signed on behalf of AB Bank by Mr. Tarique Afzal, Managing Director & CEO, and Mr. Menhazur Rahman Bhuiyan, Managing Director of Heritage Resort.

Mr. Reazul Islam, Additional Managing Director of AB Bank, along with other officials from both organizations, also attended the event.

