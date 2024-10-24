ACC to grill businessman Nafeez Sarafat over graft charges today

Team leader ACC deputy director Masudur Rahman sent a letter to Nafeez Sarafat asking him to appear at the commission in the capital at 10am today (24  October)

Chowdhury Nafeez Sharafat. Photo: UNB
Chowdhury Nafeez Sharafat. Photo: UNB

Former chairman of Padma Bank Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat has been summoned to the head office of Anti-Corruption Commission ( ACC) for questioning over allegations of embezzling Tk800 crore from banks and share market scam.

Team leader ACC deputy director Masudur Rahman sent a letter to Nafeez Sarafat asking him to appear at the commission in the capital at 10am today (24  October).

A three-member investigation committee headed by Deputy Director Masudur Rahman has been formed. Two other members are Deputy Firector Mostafizur Rahman and Deputy Assistant Director Muhammad Rakiz Minhaj

The letter was sent to three addresses of Nafeez Sarafat in the capital's Gulshan and Khilkhet areas on 16 October, asking him to appear at the ACC.

On October 7, the Dhaka Senior Special Judge Court imposed an international travel ban on Nafeez following an ACC petition while the ACC initiated an inquiry against him on 15 August.

Nafeez served as the chairman of Padma Bank for more than six years and resigned in January this year.

He joined the Padma Bank, formerly known as Farmers Bank Limited, in January 2018 replacing its former chairman Muhiuddin Khan Alamgir.

Corruption / Chowdhury Nafeez Safarat / Padma bank

