Crystal meth, yaba worth Tk6.9cr seized in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf

Crime

TBS Report
30 June, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2024, 07:54 pm

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the crystal meth from the Hariyakhali border area near Naf river in Teknaf’s Sabrang union on Saturday (29 June). Photo: Courtesy
The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the crystal meth from the Hariyakhali border area near Naf river in Teknaf’s Sabrang union on Saturday (29 June). Photo: Courtesy

Law enforcers have seized about 2 kilograms of crystal meth worth Tk2.11 crore and 1,60,000 yaba pills worth Tk4.8 crore in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered the crystal meth from the Hariyakhali border area near Naf river in Teknaf's Sabrang union on Saturday (29 June).

BGB Teknaf-2 Battalion Commander Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed said, "Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB launched an operation in the border area on Saturday night. 

"At one point, the BGB members saw three men coming from the Myanmar side with a small bag and ordered them to stop. Sensing the presence of BGB members, the men left the bag and fled. Opening the bag revealed 2.117kg of crystal meth, which is worth approximately Tk2.11 crore."

As the men fled, it was not possible to detain anyone, he added.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people with 160,000 yaba pills during a raid in Teknaf's Sadar upazila on Sunday.

The detainees are Harun Amin, 19, Asmat Ullah, 18, and Salamat Ullah, 24.

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people with 160,000 yaba tablets during a raid in Teknaf’s Sadar upazila on Sunday (30 June). Photo: Courtesy
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained three people with 160,000 yaba tablets during a raid in Teknaf’s Sadar upazila on Sunday (30 June). Photo: Courtesy

RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion Senior Assistant Director (Law and Media) Md Abu Salam Chowdhury said, "Acting on a tip-off, RAB members raided a house in the Baraitli area of ​​Teknaf Sadar union. Sensing the presence of RAB members, four to five people tried to escape and three were detained. The house was searched and 1,60,000 yaba pills were found, which are worth approximately Tk4.8 crore."

"Harun and Asmat are residents of a Rohingya camp in Teknaf. They used to bring yaba consignments from Myanmar through the Naf river border and supply them to various drug dealers in Teknaf," the RAB official said.

A case has been filed against the detainees with Teknaf Police Station, he added.

