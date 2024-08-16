BGB seizes crystal meth, yaba worth Tk21cr in Cox's Bazar

TBS Report
16 August, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2024, 10:26 pm

A team of Border Guard Bangladesh Teknaf Sadar Battalion seized 1.793kgs of crystal meth from an abandoned house in the upazila’s Naitongpara area on Thursday night. Photo: Courtesy
A team of Border Guard Bangladesh Teknaf Sadar Battalion seized 1.793kgs of crystal meth from an abandoned house in the upazila’s Naitongpara area on Thursday night. Photo: Courtesy

The members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have recovered around 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 90,000 pieces of yaba, worth Tk21cr, during separate drives in Teknaf and Naikhongchhhari upazilas Cox's Bazar, says a BGB press release.

Acting on a tip-off that a large consignment of drugs was being smuggled into Bangladesh from Myanmar via the Rejupara border in Naikhongchhari, a team of BGB Cox's Bazar 34 Battalion, led by Commander Abdullah Al Mashruki, conducted a drive in the early hours of Friday.

Sensing the presence of the BGB team, the smugglers left a bag in the hilly area of Futerjhiri around 1am and fled the spot.

Later, 2kgs of crystal meth and 90,000 pieces of yaba were recovered from the bag.

Besides, acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB Teknaf Sadar Battalion conducted a drive at an abandoned house in Naitongpara area around 11:30pm on Thursday and recovered 1.793kgs of crystal meth from a plastic bag there.

However, no one could be arrested in this connection.

Efforts were underway to identify the people involved with the drug dealing, says the media release.

