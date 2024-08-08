BGB arrests man with 1.2kg of crystal meth in Cox's Bazar

BGB arrests man with crystal meth in Cox’s Bazar on 8 August 2024. Photo: TBS

The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has arrested a man with 1.2 kg of crystal meth during a search of an easy bike travelling from Moricha, Ukhiya, to Cox's Bazar.

Lt Col Syed Wahiduzzaman Tanjid, commanding officer of the BGB's Ramu 30 Battalion, said the search was conducted at the Moricha checkpoint on Cox's Bazar-Teknaf road this morning.

The arrested individual is Md Robiul Islam, 20, from the Chuara Bazar area of Cumilla district.

Based on intelligence, the BGB stopped an easy bike at the Moricha checkpoint. During the search, 1.2kg of crystal meth worth Tk6 crore was found hidden inside the passenger's bag, said Lt Col Tanjid.

A case has been filed, and the arrested man is in the process of being handed over to the Ramu police station, he added.