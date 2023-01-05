CPJ expresses concern over TBS journo assault, demand swift probe

TBS Report
05 January, 2023, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2023, 03:03 pm

Journalist Abu Azad
Journalist Abu Azad

Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed concern over the attack, abduction at gunpoint, illegal detention and attempted murder of The Business Standard's Chattogram correspondent Abu Azad.

The US-based nonprofit, in an article published on Wednesday, has urged the authorities concerned to conduct a swift investigation into the abduction and assault of journalist Abu Azad and hold the perpetrators accountable.

On 25 December, in the Rangunia region of Chattogram, a group of six to seven men confronted Azad, a reporter for The Business Standard, while he was photographing illegal brick kilns.

As per the recently released report, CPJ spoke with Azad, several other Bangladeshi journalists, reviewed the victim's medical reports and tried to contact those responsible for the attack.

"The abduction and gruesome beating of Abu Azad demonstrate the grave dangers facing journalists who cover environmental issues in Bangladesh," said Beh Lih Yi, CPJ's Asia programme coordinator. 

"Authorities must swiftly and thoroughly investigate this incident and hold the perpetrators accountable. Bangladesh must put an end to its dreadful record of impunity involving attacks on journalists," she added.

On 25 December, local UP member Mohiuddin Talukder Mohan along with six people beat TBS journalist Abu Azad and threatened him with pistols while he was taking pictures of illegal brick kilns in Rangunia.

On 26 December, the victim filed a case against 11 people including the UP chairman, at Rangunia Model Police Station alleging attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, beating and extortion.

Manager of a local brick kiln, Kanchan Kumar Turi, son of Jeevan Krishna Turi, a resident of Ward 5 of Rajanagar Union Parishad, was arrested from the upazila's Ranihat area around 11:45pm the same day.

