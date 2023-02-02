Jubo League leader assaults 2 journalists for reporting on Hero Alom

A Jubo League leader allegedly assaulted two local journalists for reporting on Hero Alom who lost Bogura by-polls in low margin.

The incident took place around 11:30pm Wednesday (1 February) near the district Awami League office on Temple Road of Bogrura city.

The victims are Kalerkantho district correspondent JM Rauf and Senior Reporter of Dainik Bogura Zahurul Islam.

Shariful Islam Shipul, Vice-President of Bogura District Jubo League, allegedly entered Bogura Town Club in a drunken state while JM Rauf was filing a report on Hero Alom's rejection of by-election results.

Journalists Pradeep Mahanta and Zahurul Islam and Rauf's two friends were present in that room.

"Shipul got angry and started calling my names as I was talking to my office on Hero Alom's press conference over phone," said Rauf.

Sadar police station and Sadar outpost police reached the spot after receiving the news of an attack on journalists.

But police could not arrest Shipul as he went into hiding after the incident, said Bogra Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge Noore Alam Siddiqui.