CPB rally attacked in Netrakona, 30 injured

At least 30 people including General Secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Ruhin Hossain Prince were injured as a rally of the party was attacked allegedly by the ruling party activists and the police in Netrakona on Friday.

CPB leader Dibalok Singh (son of Comrade Mani Singh), who was also injured in the attack, said, "Activists of ruling Awami League and the local police carried out the attacks in two phases and foiled our peaceful rally in Kalmakanda Upazila."

CPB's Kalmakanda Upazila unit arranged the rally at Central Shaheed Minar of the upazila to protest against the hike of bus fares including fuel oil and fertilisers.

Shortly after the start of the rally, the activists of Jubo League, Chhatra League, Ulama League and Sramik League came and attacked and started beating up CPB activists and ransacked the microphone and chairs, Dibalok Singh alleged.

He further said, "Along with the ruling party men, police also attacked on our workers indiscriminately. We strongly condemn this incident."

Two of the injured were admitted to upazila health complex.

Refuting the allegation, Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Ahad Khan said, "CPB was holding a rally without any permission. During the rally, they clashed with the leaders and activists of Awami League. We charged batons to control the situation and disperse the activists of the two parties."