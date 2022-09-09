CPB rally attacked in Netrakona, 30 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 10:52 pm

Related News

CPB rally attacked in Netrakona, 30 injured

TBS Report
09 September, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 10:52 pm
CPB rally attacked in Netrakona, 30 injured

At least 30 people including General Secretary of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Ruhin Hossain Prince were injured as a rally of the party was attacked allegedly by the ruling party activists and the police in Netrakona on Friday. 

CPB leader Dibalok Singh (son of Comrade Mani Singh), who was also injured in the attack, said, "Activists of ruling Awami League and the local police carried out the attacks in two phases and foiled our peaceful rally in Kalmakanda Upazila."

CPB's Kalmakanda Upazila unit arranged the rally at Central Shaheed Minar of the upazila to protest against the hike of bus fares including fuel oil and fertilisers.

Shortly after the start of the rally, the activists of Jubo League, Chhatra League, Ulama League and Sramik League came and attacked and started beating up CPB activists and ransacked the microphone and chairs, Dibalok Singh alleged.

He further said, "Along with the ruling party men, police also attacked on our workers indiscriminately. We strongly condemn this incident."

Two of the injured were admitted to upazila health complex. 

Refuting the allegation, Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdul Ahad Khan said, "CPB was holding a rally without any permission. During the rally, they clashed with the leaders and activists of Awami League. We charged batons to control the situation and disperse the activists of the two parties."

Top News

CPB / Netrakona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

8h | Analysis
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

11h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

13h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

Rokeya Sultana’s An Ode to Joy at Edge Galley

1h | Videos
What is the country's first private film city really like?

What is the country's first private film city really like?

4h | Videos
How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

8h | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’