Covid-19: 10 most infected districts

According to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report, 40 districts of Bangladesh which make about two-thirds of the country, are now at very high risk of Covid-19 infection.

As per the data gathered on the 24th week of infection (14-20 June), here are the 10 most dangerous districts in the country based on infection numbers.

Dhaka

Dhaka logged in 5,702 new Covid-19 cases throughout 14-20 June. Within the same period, 43 people succumbed to the disease.

Rajshahi

Rajshahi recorded 2,208 cases in seven days between 14 to 20 June and in the meantime, 19 people died in the district.

Khulna

Khulna district saw 1,330 cases on the 24th week of infection. 17 deaths were logged during the same period.

Jashore

Adjacent to Khulna, Jashore recorded 1,273 new Covid-19 cases and an increased 22 deaths throughout 14-20 June.

Chattogram

The port district registered 1,174 new cases and 19 new deaths from the disease during the said seven days.

Kushtia

Kushtia logged in 765 new Covid-19 cases throughout 14-20 June. Within the same period, 26 people succumbed to the disease.

Naogaon

Naogaon recorded 705 cases in seven days between 14 to 20 June and in the meantime, 14 people died in the district.

Dinajpur

Dinajpur district saw 672 cases on the 24th week of infection and 12 deaths were logged during the same period.

Tangail

Tangail registered 654 new cases and the lowest, six new deaths from the disease during the said seven days.

Noakhali

Noakhali recorded 578 new Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths throughout 14-20 June.

