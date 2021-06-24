Two-thirds of Bangladesh now at very high risk of Covid-19: WHO 

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 01:25 pm

In addition, 15 more districts are at high risk of infection 

In addition, 15 more districts are at high risk of infection

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:50 am
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 01:25 pm

The rising coronavirus cases have turned 40 districts of the country into very high-risk zones, according to a report of World Health Organization (WHO).

In addition, 15 more districts are at high risk of infection. Six districts are at moderate risk of infection.

The World Health Organization released a report on the country's infection situation on Tuesday.

As the number of Bandarban sample tests was low, it was not taken into consideration.

WHO identified three levels of risk based on this one-week (14-20 June) sample test and patient identification rate.

The Covid-19 infection situation in the country is rapidly deteriorating as both new patient identification and death are on the rise.

The World Health Organization has identified this risk by considering a one-week sample test and patient identification rate.

In such a situation, the Department of Health fears that the current Covid-19 situation could escalate to an alarming level if health regulations and government restrictions are not followed.

According to the report of the World Health Organization, all the ten districts of Khulna division are at very high risk of infection.

Of the eight districts in Rajshahi division, six are at very high risk and two are at high risk. There are seven districts in Dhaka division at very high risk.

Two districts, including the capital, are at high risk and four districts are at medium risk.

Five districts are at very high and three at high risk of Rangpur division.

In Chattogram division, six districts including Chattogram are very high risk, three districts are high risk and one district is moderately risky.

In Barisal division, three districts are at high risk and three at medium risk. Infection is still relatively low in Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions, according to the report.

The very high-risk districts are- Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat, Dinajpur, Rangpur, Kurigram, Joypurhat, Naogaon, Bogura, Chapainawabganj, Rajshahi, Natore, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Tangail, Gazipur, Kishoreganj, Sylhet, Kushtia, Meherpur, Chuadanga, Rajbari, Jhenidah, Magura, Faridpur, Jashore, Narail, Madaripur, Gopalganj, Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Barishal, Chandpur, Feni, Noakhali, Khagrachhari, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. 

Bangladesh on Wednesday saw 85 deaths in the span of 24 hours from deadly Covid-19 virus which is the highest single day death toll in 55 days. 

The country had registered 88 deaths on 29 April this year.

The total caseload reached 8,66,877 while the death toll creeped up to 13,787. 

 

 

