Travel ban imposed against 3 Ctg-based businesspersons over loan default of Tk175cr

A Chattogram court on Sunday (5 March) issued a travel ban against three businesspersons from leaving the country on charges of defaulting on a loan of Tk175 crore.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Money Loan Court passed the order while hearing a case filed in this regard by the National Bank's Khatunganj branch on 1 December 2022.

The three accused are – Moazzem Hossain, MD of Grand Trading Enterprise Limited, Sitakunda, Chattogram, Moazzem's wife and a Director of the company Sadika Afrin, and Ashiqur Rahman Lashkar, a former director of Meghna Bank Ltd.

"In 2018, the three accused took a loan from the Khatunganj branch of National Bank citing ship-breaking business. But they did not repay back in time," Bench Assistant Rezaul Karim.

The concerned branch of the bank filed a case against these three on 1 December as they did not make any repayments for a very long time. There is a possibility of them leaving the country and this is why the court has issued a travel ban against them, Karim added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP-Immigration) of the Special Branch (SB) of Bangladesh Police has been directed by the court to take necessary measures in this regard.