Testimony recording begins in actor Sohel Chy's murder case

UNB
28 August, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 07:23 pm

Testimony recording begins in actor Sohel Chy&#039;s murder case

The official trial proceedings in the sensational 24-year-old murder case of actor Sohel Chowdhury finally began Sunday, starting with the recording of the testimonies of witnesses.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 Judge Zakir Hossain recorded the statement of the plaintiff Towhidul Islam Chowdhury, brother of Sohel Chowdhury on the first day.

Of the nine accused, Ashish Roy Chowdhury, Sanzidul Islam Imon, and Tariq Sayeed Mamun were produced before court from jail at Sunday's hearing. While, accused Faruq Abbasi who is currently on bail was also present at the court.

Other five accused, Adnan Siddiqui, Afakul Islam alias Bunty Islam, owner of Trumps Club, businessman Aziz Mohammad alias Abdul Aziz and Selim Khan, and Harun Ur Rashid alias Leather Liton were not produced before court on Sunday.

On 9 December, 1998, actor Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead outside the now defunct Tramps Club, housed in Abedin Tower in Banani's Road 17.

A murder case was filed in this regard at Gulshan police station followed by a complaint lodged by Sohel's brother Towhidul Islam Chowdhury.

On 30 July, 1999, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police submitted a charge sheet against nine people including Businessman and producer Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury in this case.

On 30 October, 2001, Dhaka's third additional metropolitan session judge court framed charges against the nine accused.

In 2003, after two years of indictment, the case was transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal. The same year the High Court stayed the case proceeding upon receiving appeal from one of the accused.

After 19 years, on 27 February 2022, the trial in this case resumed after the High Court withdrew the stay order.

