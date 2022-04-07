Sohel Chowdhury murder: Accused Ashish sent to jail in narcotic case

A Dhaka court on Thursday sent Ashish Roy Chowdhury alias Bottle Chowdhury, a charge-sheeted accused in actor Sohel Chowdhury murder case, to jail in a narcotics case.

Dhaka Metropolitan magistrate Syed Mostafa Reza Nur passed the order and fixed 10 April to hear his bail petition.

The court passed the order after Shamim Hossain, Sub-Inspector of Gulshan police station and investigation officer in the case, produced the accused before the court in a case filed under Narcotic Control Act and appealed to keep him jail until the completion of investigation.

Meanwhile, defence lawyer advocate Selim Ashraf Chowdhury appealed for bail on behalf of the accused.

On Tuesday night, Ashish, absconding accused of actor Sohel Chosendhury murder case, was arrested by Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) from a house in Gulshan in the city.

During the arrest, bottles of foreign liquor were seized from his house .

Jahangir Alam, Deputy Assistant Director of Rab-10 filed a case under the Narcotics Control Act against Ashish after the seizure.

On 9 December, 1998, actor Sohel Chowdhury was shot dead outside the now defunct Tramps Club, housed in Abedin Tower in Banani's Road 17.

A murder case was filed in this regard at Gulshan police station followed by a complaint lodged by Sohel's brother Towhidul Islam Chowdhury.

On 30 July, 1999, Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police submitted a charge sheet against nine people including Ashish in this case.

On 30 October, 2001, Dhaka's third additional metropolitan session judge court framed charges against the nine accused. After two years of indictment, the case was transferred to Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal.