OC Pradeep denied bail

A Cox's Bazar court has rejected the bail plea of sacked Teknaf Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC), Pradeep Kumar Das, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Simultaneously, the court also ordered a gazette to be issued, requiring OC Pradeep's wife, Chumki Karan, a fugitive accused in the case, to appear in court.

The court of Chattogram Senior Special Judge, Sheikh Ashfaqur Rahman, issued both orders on Thursday afternoon. ACC's Chattogram Public Prosecutor (PP), Mahmudul Haque Mahmud, confirmed the news to The Business Standard (TBS).

He said the investigating officer of the case submitted the charge-sheet against Pradeep and his wife Chumki, in a corruption case, to a Chattogram court on 26 July. On 1 September, the court took the charges into cognizance and today today (Thursday), Pradeep's lawyer applied for bail in his presence. The court rejected the plea at the hearing and ordered a gazette notification to be published, ordering Pradeep's wife Chumki, to appear in court.

On 23 August last year, ACC Chattogram Assistant Director Mohammad Riaz Uddin filed a case against OC Pradeep and his wife Chumki, for acquiring illegal assets worth around Tk4 crore.

According to the ACC, the investigation against OC Pradeep started in 2018. Later, on 20 April, 2019, the ACC issued a wealth statement notice to Pradeep and his wife which they provided in June of the same year.

Following the case investigation, a charge-sheet was submitted to the court on 26 July, accusing Pradeep and his wife Chumki of concealing information about monies to the tune of Tk49,58,957. They were also charged with wrongful acquisition of non-income assets valued to the tune of Tk2,35,98,417.

Earlier on 31 July last year, major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot dead by police at Shamlapur check post in Baharchhara union of Teknaf upazila around 10pm.

Shahriar Sharmin Ferdous, sister of the deceased, filed a case on 5 August against nine police personnel, including former Teknaf OC, Pradeep Kumar Das, and Baharchhara police investigation center in-charge, inspector Liaquat Ali.