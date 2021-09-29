OC Pradeep killed innocents indiscriminately in ‘crossfire’, witness tells court

Former Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das allegedly killed many innocent people indiscriminately in the name of "crossfire" despite extorting a huge amount of money from them for their release.

Cox's Bazar Journalist Faridul Mostafa Khan, the 18th witness in Maj (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan murder case made the statement on Wednesday at the Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court.

He testified in the court of Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail on the second day of the fourth phase of Sinha murder trial proceedings.

Citing Faridul Mostafa Khan, the lawyers present in the court said OC Pradeep had ordered to kill Sinha to stop making a documentary on his criminal activities.

According to Faridul's testimony, OC Pradeep had arrested him in a false case of drug peddling and severely tortured him for making news on various misdeeds of OC Pradeep.

Later, Maj Sinha came to Cox's Bazar and made arrangement to meet Faridul Mostafa Khan in jail.

"However, OC Pradeep came to know about the matter. Major Sinha was killed by OC Pradeep's henchmen in a planned manner. And that's why he could not make a documentary (on the issue)," Faridul told the court.

A number of lawyers involved in the trial of the Sinha murder case also said that people loyal to OC Pradeep had filed five cases against Faridul Mostafa Khan.

After being imprisoned for 11 months and five days in those cases, Faridul filed a case against OC Pradeep upon release.

The court also took the testimony of Saleh Ahmed and Baby Begum of the Howaikang area on Wednesday. They also made similar allegations against OC Pradeep.

The former policeman had allegedly killed Baby's husband, a relative of Saleh, in a gunfight after extorting money for his release.

Earlier in the day, the trial resumed with the adjourned interrogation of the 17th witness, former Teknaf Sadar Union Parishad Member Hamzalal.

After completing the testimony and cross-examination of the 20th witness (Baby Begum), the court fixed October 10, 11 and 12 as the date for the next testimony and adjourned the case at 7pm.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam confirmed the new dates to The Business Standard.

According to court sources, 15 accused, including former OC Pradeep and Inspector Liaqat, were brought to the court from jail around 10am.

Maj (Retd) Sinha was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on 31 July last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on 5 August. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on 13 December last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.