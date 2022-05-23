Identify individuals, companies involved in e-commerce scam: HC to govt

The High Court (HC) has asked concerned government authorities to identify people and companies behind the financial scams of e-commerce firms across the country.

At the same time, it directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to determine the amount of money laundered abroad from the e-commerce companies.

On Monday, the bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the order after hearing writ petitions by some e-commerce customers seeking a return of their money.

The court also directed the Ministry of Commerce to determine the amount of money customers have been cheated of.

The HC bench also issued a rule upon the government asking why its inaction in determining liability for financial scams should not be declared illegal.

It also asked the authorities concerned, including Bangladesh Bank and the Anti-Corruption Commission, to respond to the rule within four weeks.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab, Advocate Shishir Monir, and Advocate Anwarul Islam, appeared for the writ petition, while Deputy Attorney General Bipul Bagmar moved for the state.

Earlier, three writ petitions were filed in April.