High Court suspends Tk2.15 lakh fine against Shohoz

Court

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 09:30 pm

On the basis of the complaint filed against Shohoz regarding ticketing of Bangladesh Railways, the High Court has issued a ruling as to why the order issued by the National Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection on 23 August should not be declared invalid.

At the same time, the High Court has ordered a stay on the fine of Tk2.15 lakh, according to a press release.

According to the consumer rights agency, Shohoz Limited, the ticket selling company of Bangladesh Railways, was fined as the complaint of selling one ticket to two customers had been proved.

