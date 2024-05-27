HC orders illegal housing project billboard removal in Purbachal

Court

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 12:38 am

Related News

HC orders illegal housing project billboard removal in Purbachal

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 12:35 am
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 12:38 am
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has ordered the removal of all billboards for private housing projects constructed without approval around the government housing project in Purbachal on the capital's outskirts.

A High Court bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Rajik Al Jalil issued the order on Sunday after hearing a writ petition on the matter. Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) and other concerned parties have been asked to implement the order.

Senior lawyer Advocate Manzil Morshed appeared on behalf of the petitioner in the court.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He told the media that the government had undertaken the Purbachal Town project comprising land in Dhaka's Purbachal and some parts of Gazipur and Narayanganj districts and allocated land to various individuals.

"After the project initiation, a number of companies started housing project activities in Kaliiganj and Rupganj upazilas in the area and placed billboards even in water bodies to sell plots in different places.

"News reports were published about this. There was no validity of those housing companies and people were being cheated in various ways by them," Morshed said.

Taking the news seriously, Human Rights for Bangladesh filed a writ petition in the public interest.

He added that the High Court, alongside ordering billboard removal, also issued a rule questioning why the inaction of relevant authorities regarding these unauthorised housing developments would not be considered illegal.

Rajuk Chairman Siddikur Rahman Sarkar and Ministry of Housing and Public Works Secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker have been asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

High Court / Purbachal / illegal housing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

13h | Panorama
The sharply styled fairing panels, striking tail and bright yellow colour make the XMR a head-turner. PHOTO: Yeafsun Mizan Chowdhury

Hero Karizma XMR 210: Blurring the line between sportbike and commuter

14h | Wheels
US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Recognition of the State of Palestine: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

Gold rumor: Section 144 imposed for digging Thakurgaon brick kiln

3h | Videos
Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

Cyclone Remal brings heavy rain, destructive winds in Satkhira

5h | Videos
Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

Two former chiefs: Finance Minister's clear words

5h | Videos
Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

Biman Bangladesh Airlines in aircraft crisis

2h | Videos