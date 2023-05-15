HC orders ACC to probe corruption allegations against Bangladesh Football Federation officials

The High Court (HC) has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct a probe into the alleged corruption involving officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

An HC bench, led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder, passed the order on Monday (15 May) following a writ petition filled in this regard.

In the writ petition, filed by Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Syed Syedul Haque on Sunday (14 May), the HC was requested to intervene and initiate an inquiry into allegations of corruption and money embezzlement concerning BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, enior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy, and the federation's former general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag.

During today's court proceedings, the HC emphasised the need for an independent investigation, questioning the ability of BFF to impartially scrutinise its own alleged corrupt practices.

Consequently, the court directed the ACC to take charge of the inquiry.