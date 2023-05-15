HC orders ACC to probe corruption allegations against Bangladesh Football Federation officials

Court

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:42 pm

Related News

HC orders ACC to probe corruption allegations against Bangladesh Football Federation officials

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 12:42 pm
From left - BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy and former general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag. Photos: Collected
From left - BFF President Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy and former general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag. Photos: Collected

The High Court (HC) has directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to conduct a probe into the alleged corruption involving officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF). 

An HC bench, led by Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder, passed the order on Monday (15 May) following a writ petition filled in this regard.

In the writ petition, filed by Supreme Court (SC) lawyer Syed Syedul Haque on Sunday (14 May), the HC was requested to intervene and initiate an inquiry into allegations of corruption and money embezzlement concerning BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, enior Vice President Abdus Salam Murshedy, and the federation's former general secretary  Abu Nayeem Shohag.

During today's court proceedings, the HC emphasised the need for an independent investigation, questioning the ability of BFF to impartially scrutinise its own alleged corrupt practices.

Consequently, the court directed the ACC to take charge of the inquiry.

 

Bangladesh / Top News / Football

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) / Bangladesh / Corruption / Football

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands
Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

2h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

20h | TBS Today
Polls on future with or without Erdogan

Polls on future with or without Erdogan

19h | TBS World
Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

Is the 'Big One' now the 'Big Three' of the ICC?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone