Govt helpless in removing contents from Facebook, YouTube: Jabbar

Court

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 07:14 pm

The government is helpless in removing contents from Facebook and YouTube, said Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

"Sometimes the social media platforms do not respond to our requests on removing defamatory contents from their platforms," the minister said in a press briefing at BTRC building in the capital today.

"Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has no authority to remove contents from these platforms. So it is injustice to blame BTRC for this," he added.

The minister further said that none can control the digital crimes.

"Following the High Court directive, we already requested Facebook and YouTube to remove 50 and 35 links respectively," said BTRC Chairman.

HC asks whether BTRC enjoys when defamatory personal photos-videos go viral

The minister's such remark came a day after the High Court questioned BTRC's role in removing defamatory images, videos and reports from various platforms which infringe on the privacy of individuals, including college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, JKG Health Care chairman Sabrina Arif Chowdhury, actor Pori Moni and others.

The court also said, "What does BTRC do? Do they need constant directives to stop these (viral videos)? Does BTRC enjoy this? Do we not have children? Don't we have a family? Why does everything go viral on social media?"

"They can stop these immediately. They enjoy it. Everyone comes to put a gun to our shoulders and shoot: 'instruct the BTRC.' Why? In the case of Al-Jazeera, we made it clear that the BTRC has all the power to stop this. Still now, writs are being brought one by one," the court added.
 

