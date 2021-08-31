6 to the gallows for killing Xulhaz, Tonoy

Court

TBS Report 
31 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:11 pm

Related News

6 to the gallows for killing Xulhaz, Tonoy

The convicted are sacked major Ziaul Haq, Mozammel Hossain alias Simon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, Asadullah, and Akram Hossain

TBS Report 
31 August, 2021, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 08:11 pm
Xulhaz Mannan and Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy
Xulhaz Mannan and Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy

A special tribunal on Tuesday sentenced six people to death, including sacked army major Syed Mohammad Ziaul Haq, for the murder of former USAID employee Xulhaz Mannan, and his friend Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy.

The others convicted are Mozammel Hossain alias Simon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, Asadullah, and Akram Hossain.

Judge Mojibur Rahman of the Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal acquitted Sabbirul Haq Chowdhury and Mawlana Junayed Ahmed as charges brought against them have not been proved.

The tribunal also fined the convicted Tk50,000 each or six months in prison.

The judgement was pronounced amid heightened security, with the authorities deploying additional forces of law enforcement agencies in the court area.

Xulhaz and Tonoy were hacked to death at Xulhaz's Lake Circus Road house in Kalabagan on 25 April 2016.

Xulhaz's older brother Minhaj Mannan later filed a murder case with Kalabagan Police Station.

on 12 May 2019, Investigation officer (IO) and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crimes (CTTC) Unit Inspector, Muhammad Monirul Islam, filed the case charge sheet against the operatives of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

On 19 November 2020, the tribunal, framed charges against eight accused, initiating the trial officially.

Of the accused, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon, Arafat Rahman, Sheikh Abdullah, and Asadullah, are behind bars and were present in court for sentencing.

The rest are yet to be arrested and were tried in absentia. The four arrested accused, confessed to their crimes with confessional statements in court.

Twenty-four witnesses have testified in the trial.

An international relations graduate from Dhaka University, Xulhaz, 35, had joined the US embassy in 2007.

He also edited Bangladesh's first LGBT magazine, "Roopbaan".

Tonoy, 26, was with the Lok Natyadal theatre group and taught drama to children at an organisation called "Peoples Theatre".

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Xulhaz-Tonoy murder / Xulhaz Mannan / Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy / Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) / Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

1d | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

1d | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

1d | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy