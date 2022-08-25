Graft charges against Grameen Telecom wrongly presented to ACC, says MD

Corruption

TBS Report
25 August, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2022, 04:57 pm

Graft charges against Grameen Telecom wrongly presented to ACC, says MD

Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam claimed that the corruption allegation against the company has been wrongly presented to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

He made the statement during an interrogation at the ACC headquarters Thursday.

The ACC probe team today grilled Grameen Telecom Managing Director Nazmul Islam, lawyer Md Yusuf Ali, and lawyer Zafrul Hasan Sharif.

Regarding the anti-graft body's investigation on Grameen Telecom, ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said that the commission's investigation on Grameen Telecom is not a deliberate move.

"After primary verification of the report by a government agency, the ACC has launched an investigation on the corruption charges against Grameen Telecom," he said during a press conference today.

The ACC secretary said the investigation officer will interrogate all the respective officials of Grameen Telecom and take legal action if required.

Earlier in the day, police arrested Mainul Islam, the representative of Grameen Telecom's Union of Workers and Employees.

The Anti-Corruption Commission formed a three-member team to investigate the board of directors of Grameen Telecom on allegations of embezzling the welfare funds of the employees and laundering around Tk3,000 crore.

Allegations brought forth by the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments include - embezzling 5% of the money allotted for employees, illegally deducting advocate fees and other fees from the salary of workers, amassing more than Tk45.52 crore from welfare fund for workers and employees, and laundering Tk2,977 from the company.

