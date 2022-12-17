Commuters suffer as AL brings out rally in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 06:15 pm

City dwellers were stuck on roads for hours as the Awami League brought out a rally marking Victory Day at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) area Saturday (17 December).

Awami League is scheduled to march the rally towards Bangabandhu Museum, Dhanmondi 32, parading through Shahbag, Elephant Road, Science Lab, Kalabagan and Mirpur Road.

Traffic movement was blocked from the High Court area to Shahbag intersection owing to the rally. Trucks loaded with the party activists were seen parked on the road and pedestrians could not cross the area due to the gathering of Awami League people.

Shamima Ivy, a job holder, was returning home after visiting her relatives in Mouchak, on the outskirts of the capital, by bus. But the bus stopped moving near the Matsya Bhaban around 3pm and she was yet to cross the Ramna area as of 4.40pm. 

Boarding a bus in Gulistan, Jasmin got stuck in Matsya Bhaban area and eventually walked to her office in the capital's Eskaton Garden area.

When contacted, a traffic police officer of Ramna division said that a temporary traffic jam was created in Shahbagh intersection and adjacent areas as hundreds of Awami League men gathered in the area to join a party rally.

He claimed that, "Traffic was stopped for a few minutes. However, as it was Saturday, people did not have to suffer much."

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman inaugurated the rally at the Engineers Institution premises and the General Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Humayun Kabir moderated the programme.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader attended the programme as the chief guest and Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque addressed the rally. 

