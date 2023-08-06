Collision between two buses leaves minor helper dead in Mirpur

A teenage helper of a bus was killed as a bus of Paristhan Paribahan collided with a bus of Prajapati Poribahan at the capital's the Mirpur-1 bus stand today.

The deceased has been identified as Md Jasim, 17. Following the accident, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital and later to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he was pronounced dead by doctors.

"The two buses involved in the accident have been seized and the driver of Prajapati Paribahan has been arrested," Dhaka Metropolitan Police Assistant Comissioner (Mirpur Zone) Hasan Muhammad Mohtarim told The Business Standard.

The dead body has been kept at DMCH mortuary, said Bacchu Miah, in-charge of the Dhaka Medical College Hospital outpost.