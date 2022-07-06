CNG driver killed in Dhaka road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 July, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:27 am

A CNG driver was killed when a speeding covered van hit his vehicle on the capital's Bijoy Sarani-Tejgaon Link Road during the early hours of Wednesday.

Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased as his phone was broken in the accident. Four more vehicles were damaged in the incident. 

Police have arrested the driver and seized the covered van involved in the accident, Tejgaon Industrial Area police station ASI Fatema confirmed to The Business Standard.

"A case will be lodged soon in this regard, Efforts are underway to identify the victim" she added. 

According to witnesses, the covered van rammed the CNG from behind at around 1:30am on Wednesday, leaving the driver of the three-wheeler critically injured. 

Following the accident, the CNG driver was rushed to the Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital for treatment. 

He then was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctors declared him dead.

road accident

