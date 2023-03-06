Clash at Qadiani congregation in Panchagarh: 8,200 accused in six cases

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 12:16 pm

Related News

Clash at Qadiani congregation in Panchagarh: 8,200 accused in six cases

Of the total accused 81 people have been arrested so far

TBS Report
06 March, 2023, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2023, 12:16 pm
Clash at Qadiani congregation in Panchagarh: 8,200 accused in six cases

Eight hundred people have been accused in six cases filed in connection with the clashes that broke out over the annual jalsa of the Qadiani community in Panchagarh last Friday that left two dead and at least 30 injured.

Four cases were filed by the police, one by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and one by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in Panchagarh Sadar police station on various charges including rumours, assault, vandalism, looting, and obstructing government work.

A total of 8,200 people have been accused in six cases, of whom 31 have been named. Police have so far arrested 81 people in the cases. They have been sent to jail through the court.

According to the police and case sources, on the night of 4 March, SI Masood Rana, SI Saidur Rahman, SI Samsujjoha Sarkar, SI Altaf Hossain, DAD Abdus Samad on behalf of RAB-13 filed these cases on several charges including assault, vandalism, looting, arson, obstruction of government work.

Panchagarh Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda said that the current situation is under control.

Also Read - 30 injured in clash between police, locals in Panchagarh

"Police, BGB and RAB are being patrolled at various points. We are investigating the matter and arresting those involved," he adds.

Panchagarh Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda said that the current situation is under control. Police BGB and RAB are being patrolled at various points. We are investigating and arresting those involved.

Osman Ali, father of Engineer Zahid Hasan who was killed during the clash on 3 March, filed a case on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat. In the case, 400 unidentified people were accused. Two persons directly involved in the murder of engineer Zahid Hasan have been arrested.

They gave confessional statements regarding the murder, said police sources.

On 3 March, a section of Muslim devotees clashed with police demanding the closure of a Qadiani Salana Jalsa in Panchagarh town. At least two people were killed and 30 injured in the incident.

Police fired more than a hundred rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the stone-throwing protesters, witnesses said.

Some journalists covering the violence were among the injured.

Chhatra League holds rally

Chhatra League's Panchagarh district branch held a peace rally in Panchagarh as two people were killed amid chases after the annual Jalsa of Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh. District Awami League President and Railways Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujan was present as the chief guest at the rally.

Addressing the chief guest, he said that legal action will be taken against those involved in the attack and violence in Panchagarh.

"In Panchagarh, the Ahmadiyya community's annual jalsa has been used to spread rumours against Tawhidi followers. This was part of BNP Jamaat's conspiracy before the next election under the cover of religion," said the minister.

Top News

clash / Panchagarh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

How the 'harmful' water hyacinth is creating employment for thousands of women

43m | Panorama
Sarah Green Carmichael. Sketch: TBS

Can’t give employees raises? Add benefits

8m | Thoughts
Mohsena Akter Drishty and Md. Tanvir Haider Siddique. Sketch: TBS

Can Bangladesh be truly digital without access to any universal digital payment system?

1h | Thoughts
Three people were killed and over 50 injured in explosion at a building in Dhaka&#039;s Science Lab area on 5 March, 2023. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Frequent fires: The damage to lives, the damage to our image

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

At just 24, Mbappe PSG's all-time top scorer

14h | TBS SPORTS
Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

Despite applying, Jamal did not get Sheikh Russel's clearance to play in Argentina

13h | TBS SPORTS
Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

16h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

Onion prices are increasing in the international market, decreasing in the country

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

6
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college