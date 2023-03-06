Clash at Qadiani congregation in Panchagarh: 8,200 accused in six cases

Eight hundred people have been accused in six cases filed in connection with the clashes that broke out over the annual jalsa of the Qadiani community in Panchagarh last Friday that left two dead and at least 30 injured.

Four cases were filed by the police, one by Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and one by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat in Panchagarh Sadar police station on various charges including rumours, assault, vandalism, looting, and obstructing government work.

A total of 8,200 people have been accused in six cases, of whom 31 have been named. Police have so far arrested 81 people in the cases. They have been sent to jail through the court.

According to the police and case sources, on the night of 4 March, SI Masood Rana, SI Saidur Rahman, SI Samsujjoha Sarkar, SI Altaf Hossain, DAD Abdus Samad on behalf of RAB-13 filed these cases on several charges including assault, vandalism, looting, arson, obstruction of government work.

Panchagarh Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda said that the current situation is under control.

Also Read - 30 injured in clash between police, locals in Panchagarh

"Police, BGB and RAB are being patrolled at various points. We are investigating the matter and arresting those involved," he adds.

Panchagarh Superintendent of Police SM Sirajul Huda said that the current situation is under control. Police BGB and RAB are being patrolled at various points. We are investigating and arresting those involved.

Osman Ali, father of Engineer Zahid Hasan who was killed during the clash on 3 March, filed a case on behalf of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat. In the case, 400 unidentified people were accused. Two persons directly involved in the murder of engineer Zahid Hasan have been arrested.

They gave confessional statements regarding the murder, said police sources.

On 3 March, a section of Muslim devotees clashed with police demanding the closure of a Qadiani Salana Jalsa in Panchagarh town. At least two people were killed and 30 injured in the incident.

Police fired more than a hundred rounds of rubber bullets and tear gas shells to disperse the stone-throwing protesters, witnesses said.

Some journalists covering the violence were among the injured.

Chhatra League holds rally

Chhatra League's Panchagarh district branch held a peace rally in Panchagarh as two people were killed amid chases after the annual Jalsa of Ahmadiyya community in Panchagarh. District Awami League President and Railways Minister Advocate Nurul Islam Sujan was present as the chief guest at the rally.

Addressing the chief guest, he said that legal action will be taken against those involved in the attack and violence in Panchagarh.

"In Panchagarh, the Ahmadiyya community's annual jalsa has been used to spread rumours against Tawhidi followers. This was part of BNP Jamaat's conspiracy before the next election under the cover of religion," said the minister.