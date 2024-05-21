City dwellers suffer amid long tailback on Badda-Rampura road

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:55 pm

City dwellers suffer amid long tailback on Badda-Rampura road

Police attributed the traffic congestion to an increased number of vehicles today

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Vehicles stand still on Badda-Rampura road on 21 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Vehicles stand still on Badda-Rampura road on 21 May 2024. Photo: TBS

There has been a long tailback on Badda-Rampura road since the morning, making it difficult for officegoers and others to reach their destinations on time.

Commuters said, the tailback occurred due to maintenance work at the Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) office in front of Brac University in Badda.

Police, however, attributed the traffic congestion to an increased number of vehicles today (21 May).

"The number of vehicles on the road today is more than any usual day, and the commuters have to wait a bit longer than usual," said Shuovo Ghosh, assistant commissioner of the Badda traffic zone.

Truck overturned in Tejgaon on 21 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Truck overturned in Tejgaon on 21 May 2024. Photo: TBS

Earlier in the morning, a truck overturned in front of the old airport in Tejgaon, Dhaka, and it took hours to clear.

 

 

 

traffic congestion / Jam / merul badda

