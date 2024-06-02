Drainage work underway; DMP advises using alternative routes from Mintu Road to Moghbazar

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:17 pm

The ongoing drainage system upgradation work carried out by Dhaka South City Corporation. Photo: DMP
The ongoing drainage system upgradation work carried out by Dhaka South City Corporation. Photo: DMP

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has advised people to use alternative routes to reach Moghbazar from Minto Road due to the ongoing work of drainage system upgradation by the Dhaka South City Corporation. 

"The Traffic Ramna Division of DMP is coordinating with the Dhaka South City Corporation to complete the work swiftly," said Md Joynul Abedin, deputy police commissioner of the Ramna traffic division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

"Due to the ongoing roadwork, there is traffic congestion on this road. Therefore, the Ramna traffic division has advised the citizens to use alternative routes to avoid traffic jams," he added.

The drainage system upgradation work is currently underway along the road from the capital's Holy Family Hospital to Anudeep Petrol Pump by cutting into one lane of the road. 

As a result, vehicles headed towards Moghbazar from Minto Road are restricted to the remaining single lane, which has caused unusual traffic congestion in front of Police Nari Kalyan Samitee (Punak). 

