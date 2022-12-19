City bursts with joy celebrating Argentina's heartfelt World Cup victory

People from every corner of the city joined in on the exuberant celebration of Argentina's championship in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The city sky lit up with iridescent fireworks while the streets echoed the roars of vuvuzelas.

Die-hard Argentina supporters brought out processions in groups, bikes and cars across several parts of the awakened city chanting slogans glorifying Messi, the country's favourite.

Families took to the streets with their kids wearing the classic white-and-blue jersey paying homage to the triumphant team's home country.

Meanwhile, netizens took to their social media handles to congratulate Messi and the team. Their hero brought home an emotional win and they thanked him for it.