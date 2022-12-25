Christmas celebrations underway in Bangladesh

25 December, 2022
Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB
Photo: Md Rakibul Hasan/UNB

The Christian community is celebrating Christmas in the country, as elsewhere across the world, this morning amid festivities and enthusiasm.

Christmas, the biggest religious festival of the Christians, is annually celebrated all over the world on the 25th of December — commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is a time when family, friends and relatives get together to celebrate the day with colourful lights and Christmas trees decorated at homes.

Christmas carols and hymns are being sung before and after the prayer sessions at the churches.

As part of the overall security arrangements, a sufficient number of RAB personnel, along with law enforcers from other agencies, have already been deployed across the country to respond to emergencies and unforeseen situations during Christmas celebrations, sources at the RAB headquarters said.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

President Abdul Hamid wished: "May Christmas bring endless joy and welfare to everyone including the Christian community. May everyone's life be filled with happiness and prosperity."

The Prime Minister wished peace, welfare and prosperity to all citizens including the Christian community on the eve and urged for collective effort from all for making a prosperous, non-communal and peaceful nation.

The President will host a reception at Bangabhaban on the occasion this evening.

Archbishop of Bangladesh, ambassadors and representatives from foreign missions, distinguished members of the Christian community, religious leaders and professionals will join the reception.

Later, President Abdul Hamid along with the guests will join a tea party.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, private TV channels and radio stations will air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Christmas / Bangladesh

