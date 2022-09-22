Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made new IGP

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamum, the incumbent Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Police.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard Thursday (22 September).

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamum will take charge as IGP on 30 September after the retirement of the current police chief, Benazir Ahmed, the notification added.

The government has also appointed Additional Inspector General of Police M Khurshid Hossain as the new Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

On 15 April 2020, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamum was made the eighth Director General of RAB replacing Benazir Ahmed.

Born in Sunamganj in 1964, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun completed his graduation and post graduation in Sociology from Chittagong University.

He joined Bangladesh Police as an assistant superintendent of police in 1989.

He has served as the Superintendent of Police in Nilphamari district, deputy commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Deputy Inspector General in Mymensingh and Dhaka Range and Police Headquarters.