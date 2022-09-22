Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made new IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:26 pm

Related News

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun made new IGP

TBS Report
22 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 06:26 pm
File photo of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun/Courtesy
File photo of Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun/Courtesy

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamum,  the incumbent Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), has been appointed as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Bangladesh Police. 

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in this regard Thursday (22 September).

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamum will take charge as IGP on 30 September after the retirement of the current police chief, Benazir Ahmed, the notification added.

The government has also appointed Additional Inspector General of Police M Khurshid Hossain as the new Director General of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

On 15 April 2020, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamum was made the eighth Director General of RAB replacing Benazir Ahmed.

Born in Sunamganj in 1964, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun completed his graduation and post graduation in Sociology from Chittagong University.

He joined Bangladesh Police as an assistant superintendent of police in 1989.

He has served as the Superintendent of Police in Nilphamari district, deputy commissioner in Dhaka Metropolitan Police and Deputy Inspector General in Mymensingh and Dhaka Range and Police Headquarters.

Top News

Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zareen Tasneem Sharif. Sketch: TBS

How a plan to rescue Matuail landed Zareen the ‘Junior Nobel Prize’

7h | Pursuit
Photo: Bloomberg

LinkedIn’s future is a joke

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Why hundi’s reign is not ending anytime soon

8h | Panorama
The Kanchpur Bridge is never free of traffic. Emissions from the busy road contribute to air pollution. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Where children attend school in masks all year round: Inside Gognogor and Simrail - two most polluted areas of Bangladesh

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is globalisation coming to an end?

Is globalisation coming to an end?

3h | Videos
How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

How the general people are coping with extra transport cost

7h | Videos
This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

This trophy belongs to the people of Bangladesh: Sabina

7h | Videos
Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

Everyone celebrating Rupna and Ritu in Rangamati

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination

3
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

4
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 