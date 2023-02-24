Police will play crucial role in upcoming national election: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 February, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 06:38 pm

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has underlined that the police force is fully prepared to confront any upcoming challenges and will also play a crucial role in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

"Bangladesh Police is now of international standard," said the IGP while inaugurating the newly constructed building 'Studio Apartment' of Shalla police station in Sunamganj Friday (24 February).

The police chief said, "We have been working on elections for a long time now and every member of the force is aware of how to work to maintain law and order during elections. The capacity of the police has increased. So, there is no reason to panic. Bangladesh Police is ready to face any challenge."

Lauding the nation's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Inspector General of Police said Bangladesh Police has also witnessed development. 

He said the police have been able to create an investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh by working on the principle of zero tolerance of the Prime Minister against militancy and terrorism. 

"The economy in this country is attracting foreign investment, due to which the law and order situation in the country is improving. It is contributing to the overall economic development of the country," he added.

Sylhet Range Deputy Inspector General Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Didare Alam Maqsud Chowdhury, Superintendent of Police Ehsan Shah, Shalla Upazila Executive Officer Md Abu Taleb, Upazila Parishad Chairman and local Awami League General Secretary Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mahmud, Shalla Thana Officer-in-Charge OC Md Aminul Islam were present, among others.

