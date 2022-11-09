IGP urges policemen to improve services at police stations

The police chief instructed senior officials to keep an eye on the police stations

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun has urged all policemen to bump up the quality of service at the police stations across the country.

"Every policeman has to handle service seekers with manners. We must work sincerely to deliver the kind of services people expect from us," he said at the closing ceremony of the two-day quarterly crime conference at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the capital on Wednesday afternoon.  

Directing the field-level police officials to perform their duties with utmost responsibility, loyalty and honesty, the police chief instructed senior officials to keep an eye on the services of the police stations.

With respect to the capacity, the police have achieved huge success in maintaining law and order in the country and are now also capable of dealing with any sort of challenges, the IGP said. 

Regarding the national emergency service (999), Abdullah Al Mamun said, "It has become a symbol of trust and dependence to the people. 

He urged all concerned policemen to ensure any kind of emergency service to those in need more quickly.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Admin) Kamrul Ahsan, Special Branch Chief Additional IGP Monirul Islam, RAB Director General Khurshid Hossain, High Police Additional IGP Mallick Fakhrul Islam, Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Atiqul Islam, Additional IGP (Finance) Shahabuddin Khan, Additional IGP Harun Or Rashid and Deputy Inspector General (Telecom) AKM Shahidur Rahman, among others, were present at the conference.

All the additional inspector generals, metropolitan police commissioners, range deputy inspector generals and district superintendents of police also joined the conference which discussed the crime situation in the country in the last three months (July-September).

