BNP to meet IGP Thursday to discuss recent arrests, lawsuits

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:15 pm

Related News

BNP to meet IGP Thursday to discuss recent arrests, lawsuits

TBS Report
30 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2022, 08:15 pm
BNP to meet IGP Thursday to discuss recent arrests, lawsuits

A delegation of BNP will meet Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun Thursday at the police headquarters.

The four-member delegation led by its Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu will meet the IGP at 1:00pm on Thursday (1 December).

BNP Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"The BNP delegation will meet the IGP to discuss the recent arrests and lawsuits against its party men and other issues," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday (29 November), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave conditional approval to BNP to hold its 10 December rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, though the party applied for arranging the political programme in front of its office in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.
 
The party has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, and Sylhet braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights day.

BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government – a demand rejected by the ruling Awami League.
 

Top News

BNP / IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun / Inspector General of Police (IGP) / BNP rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

11h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

10h | Panorama
Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

Why do friends verbally abuse Shimul?

1h | Videos
16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

16 cr people can survive for three months with food wasted in a year

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

FIFA World Cup 2022: Win of win for Argentina against Poland

10h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

FIFA World Cup 2022: Football fever hits Dhaka University

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

5
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill

6
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months