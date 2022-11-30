BNP to meet IGP Thursday to discuss recent arrests, lawsuits

A delegation of BNP will meet Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun Thursday at the police headquarters.

The four-member delegation led by its Vice Chairman Barkatullah Bulu will meet the IGP at 1:00pm on Thursday (1 December).

BNP Publicity Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

"The BNP delegation will meet the IGP to discuss the recent arrests and lawsuits against its party men and other issues," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday (29 November), Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) gave conditional approval to BNP to hold its 10 December rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, though the party applied for arranging the political programme in front of its office in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.

As part of the move to continue the pace of its ongoing movement, BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisional cities to denounce the price hike of daily essentials and fuels, the death of five party men in previous police action in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore, and to ensure the freedom of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.



The party has already arranged rallies in Chattogram, Mymensingh, Khulna, Rangpur, Barishal, Faridpur, and Sylhet braving various obstacles and transport strikes.

BNP will conclude the divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December, coinciding with International Human Rights day.

BNP has long been demanding that the next general election be held under a caretaker government, not under any political government – a demand rejected by the ruling Awami League.

