City polls no challenge for police: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 04:55 pm

Related News

City polls no challenge for police: IGP

TBS Report
28 April, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 04:55 pm
City polls no challenge for police: IGP

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday said maintaining law and order during the upcoming city corporation elections will not be a challenge for the police.

However, the police are prepared to deal with any situation, he added.

"Bangladesh Police is ready to follow any instructions of the Election Commission to make the elections fair," the police chief told journalists while visiting the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in Sylhet on Friday (28 April).

He also said, "Police have sufficient experience and training to conduct elections. During the election we work under the Election Commission. We will work according to its instructions."

The IGP arrived in Sylhet on Thursday night on a three-day visit ahead of the city elections.

He is supposed to participate in various programmes of Sylhet district and metropolitan police on Friday and Saturday.

According to the election schedule, Gazipur City Corporation polls will be held on 25 May, Khulna and Barisal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.

Top News

city corporation polls / Inspector General of Police (IGP) / IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

6h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

6h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

7h | Features
The body of Akif&#039;s custom road bike was built from locally sourced aluminium alloy pipes of various diameters, carefully welded to maintain the angles as per the rider’s height and body posture. Photo: Akif Hamid

Custom road bike: Building the right bike for the right users

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories
Ukrainians running out of weapons

Ukrainians running out of weapons

23h | TBS World
The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

The biggest folk fair of the country in Chittagong

1d | TBS Stories
Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

Why 77% of world population are suffering from sleep disorder?

9h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office