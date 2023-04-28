City polls no challenge for police: IGP

Inspector General of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Friday said maintaining law and order during the upcoming city corporation elections will not be a challenge for the police.

However, the police are prepared to deal with any situation, he added.

"Bangladesh Police is ready to follow any instructions of the Election Commission to make the elections fair," the police chief told journalists while visiting the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) in Sylhet on Friday (28 April).

He also said, "Police have sufficient experience and training to conduct elections. During the election we work under the Election Commission. We will work according to its instructions."

The IGP arrived in Sylhet on Thursday night on a three-day visit ahead of the city elections.

He is supposed to participate in various programmes of Sylhet district and metropolitan police on Friday and Saturday.

According to the election schedule, Gazipur City Corporation polls will be held on 25 May, Khulna and Barisal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.